Mack Hollins Gives Functional Explanation For Wacky Practice Outfit
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Veteran NFL wide receiver Mack Hollins is well known for off-the-field antics. Between rarely wearing shoes, creating life-hack videos on TikTok and donning wild pre-game outfits, it's never a dull moment in the life of the 31-year-old.
On Monday, Hollins—who signed with the Patriots this offseason—introduced some on-field antics as well. After spending the beginning of training camp on the PUP list, the pass catcher recently returned to the practice field for his new team, and he did so donning quite the outfit. Take a look at the shirt he rocked under his shoulder pads:
Hollins explained after practice that cutting the shirt the way he does is actually practical, and not just for show:
"This is homegrown right here," he explained when asked about his get-up. "It actually started like six years ago ... I was in Miami. It's all functional. The bottom of the slits stay dryer than the top, so. At the receiver position, South Florida, it gets a little humid, so I was able to dry my gloves off. And then it's kind of just been my training camp swag ever since."
Makes sense, I suppose.
Hollins joins a Patriots wide receiver room that includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte—among others—who will look to help quarterback Drake Maye continue his upward trajectory in year two. The Patriots open the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
We'll be on the edge of our seats waiting to see what outfit Hollins arrives to Gillette Stadium wearing for the season opener.