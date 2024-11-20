'Madden 25' Adds Saquon Barkley's Ridiculous Backwards Hurdle to Game Play
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley's on-field maneuver that looked almost too absurd to be included in a video game is now a move in Madden NFL 25.
EA Sports announced Wednesday that Barkley's mind-bending reverse hurdle he somehow pulled off during the Eagles' 28–23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 3 is now included in the video game. Dubbed the "spin hurdle," Madden NFL 25 players can now attempt to embarrass their friends and online opponents with Barkley's acrobatic move.
Barkley unleashed the spin hurdle after catching a screen pass on a third-and-6 play in the second quarter. Evading two defenders with a jump cut and a spin, Barkley sent himself into orbit—backwards—in a successful attempt to hurdle Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones.
There might not be a more ridiculous juke in the NFL this season.
"I ain't trying to do that again, to be honest with you," Barkley said on the Air It Out podcast after the game. "It's not a safe play... I can't really give this a name because I have no intentions to ever do that again. If it happens again, it happens."
Barkley, who finished that game with 199 total yards on 30 touches, enters the Eagles' Week 12 clash against the Los Angeles Rams as the NFL's leader in rushing yards (113.7) and total yards (134.7) per contest.