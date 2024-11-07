SI

Saquon Barkley Reveals He Was Drug Tested After Crazy Hurdle in Eagles’ Week 9 Win

The Eagles running back wowed NFL fans and his teammates with this awesome move.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdles over a defender during a game.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley hurdles over a defender during a game. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley completed one of the coolest moves of the NFL season so far on Sunday when he did a backward hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender on a run.

Barkley shocked his teammates and NFL fans across the country with this awesome move. Not surprisingly, it caused the league to drug test him right away.

"I got it (the drug test) right away," Barkley said on Air It Out with AJ Greene & Justin Pugh. "I got drug tested right after the game."

Fans shouldn't get used to this move from Barkley, unfortunately. The Eagles star admitted he has no plans to ever try the backwards hurdle again as it isn't really the safest move.

"I ain't trying to do that again, to be honest with you," Barkley said. "It's not a safe play... I can't really give this a name because I have no intentions to ever do that again. If it happens again, it happens."

Never say never.

Barkley is having a standout first season in Philadelphia. Through eight games, Barkley has completed 925 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries. He's also caught 20 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

