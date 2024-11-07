Saquon Barkley Reveals He Was Drug Tested After Crazy Hurdle in Eagles’ Week 9 Win
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley completed one of the coolest moves of the NFL season so far on Sunday when he did a backward hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender on a run.
Barkley shocked his teammates and NFL fans across the country with this awesome move. Not surprisingly, it caused the league to drug test him right away.
"I got it (the drug test) right away," Barkley said on Air It Out with AJ Greene & Justin Pugh. "I got drug tested right after the game."
Fans shouldn't get used to this move from Barkley, unfortunately. The Eagles star admitted he has no plans to ever try the backwards hurdle again as it isn't really the safest move.
"I ain't trying to do that again, to be honest with you," Barkley said. "It's not a safe play... I can't really give this a name because I have no intentions to ever do that again. If it happens again, it happens."
Never say never.
Barkley is having a standout first season in Philadelphia. Through eight games, Barkley has completed 925 yards and six touchdowns on 157 carries. He's also caught 20 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.