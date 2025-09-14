SI

Malik Nabers Celebrated Too Early After Scoring Go-Ahead TD With 25 Seconds Left

The Giants came back to stun the Cowboys, only for the Cowboys to come back and stun the Giants.

Tyler Lauletta

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers thought it was over. It wasn’t.
Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers thought it was over. It wasn’t. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sunday’s game between the Giants and Cowboys was a barnburner, with the teams trading the lead five times in the fourth quarter.

The most dramatic of those trades came in the waning seconds of the game. With the Giants trailing 34–30 with less than a minute to play, quarterback Russell Wilson launched a vintage deep ball and connected with standout wide receiver Malik Nabers for an unbelievable score, putting New York up 37–34.

After the play, it was easy to think that the Giants had pulled off the upset. Nabers apparently thought as much, as he broke out the “Night, Night” celebration.

Unfortunately for Nabers, it was not, in fact, night night for the Cowboys.

With three timeouts and 25 seconds to work with, Dak Prescott was able to get the Cowboys in position for kicker Brandon Aubrey to attempt a long field goal to send the game to overtime. He drilled it, and after a painful 10 minutes of overtime, hit another to win the game.

You can forgive Nabers for hitting the night, night. It’s oddly similar to the moment Tyrese Haliburton hit Reggie Miller’s iconic “choking” celebration against the Knicks in the playoffs, believing his shot had won the game, rather than tied it. But Haliburton and the Pacers went on to win that game in overtime. Nabers and the Giants were not so lucky.

