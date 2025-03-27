SI

Malik Nabers Had Two-Emoji Reaction to Praise From New Giants QB Russell Wilson

Wilson made the signing official on Wednesday.

Brigid Kennedy

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on Jan 5, 2025.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on Jan 5, 2025. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Giants on Wednesday signed a one-year deal with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, and it would appear star wide receiver Malik Nabers is quite happy about this development—or is at least pleased to hear the nice things Wilson had to say about him.

During his introductory presser, Russ took a moment to praise the young wideout's on-field demeanor and personality as a player. After the fact, Nabers then re-shared a clip of the moment to his Instagram story, adding two smiley face emojis over top.

The Giants, who currently hold the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, were a mess of a team last season—and Nabers was well aware. At one point following the squad's sixth consecutive loss, the receiver notably vented to reporters in the locker room, complaining that he is tired of losing but doesn't think the problem stems from the quarterback. That said, maybe bringing the Super Bowl-winning Wilson aboard will quell some of that frustration.

As of Wednesday, it seems like we may be off to a good start.

