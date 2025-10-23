Malik Nabers Injury Update: Star Wide Receiver Has Yet to Have Surgery on Torn ACL
Giants coach Brian Daboll issued an important update on Thursday regarding wide receiver Malik Nabers's journey back from the torn ACL he suffered in late September.
At his mid-week press conference ahead of New York's Week 8 matchup against the Eagles, Daboll told reporters that the star pass catcher has yet to undergo surgery on his knee, despite the injury happening just under a month ago.
The Athletic's Dan Duggan has since reported that they're waiting for the swelling to go down in his knee. ESPN's Jordan Raanan concurred, adding that it's "not unusual," and that they could also be using the time to "build up strength around the knee."
Nabers tore his ACL in the second quarter of New York's eventual Week 4 win over the Chargers on Sept. 28.
When can the Giants expect Malik Nabers back from injury?
While Nabers has been placed on injured reserve and ruled out for the remainder of the season, Giants fans can potentially look forward to the star pass catcher returning to action as soon as next year.
While it's no guarantee, a decent comparison can be made to now-Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The 31-year-old tore his ACL last Oct. 27 while a member of the Texans, underwent surgery shortly thereafter, and was ultimately ready to suit up for New England at the beginning of training camp this past July. Diggs has played in all seven games with the Patriots this season.
Given Nabers' age (22), athletic prowess, and the fact that he tore only his ACL—and no other ligaments—it's fair to assume he can be ready for the beginning of the 2026 campaign, barring any setbacks.