'ManningCast' Week 1 Guests Revealed for Vikings–Bears Showdown
The fifth season of the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN2 hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning will kick off on Monday, Sept. 8 during the Vikings–Bears showdown on Monday Night Football.
Each week ManningCast is on, the Manning brothers bring on a slate of guests to talk to as the game is being played. Often times, the guests are fans or former players or somehow related to the two teams playing. This year, the Week 1 broadcast for the 2025 season is no different.
The Manning brothers will host Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, former Vikings receiver Randy Moss and Bears superfan and actor Bill Murray on Monday night.
While Barkley doesn't have a direct connection to either the Vikings or the Bears, the show is probably taking advantage of the fact that Barkley, the 2024 rushing leader with over 2,000 yards, played last Thursday and has Monday off. His reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles beat the Cowboys in their '25 season-opener. Barkley last appeared on the ManningCast in '22. Eli and Barkley were former teammates on the Giants.
Moss played for Minnesota in two stints, from 1998-04 to start his career and then for part of 2010. He is in the Vikings' Ring of Honor. Moss currently works as an ESPN NFL analyst for the network's pregame Sunday show. He just returned to the broadcast on Sunday after he missed some time last season while undergoing cancer treatments. He recently rang the bell and is done with his treatments. Moss last appeared on the ManningCast in '22 during a Saints–Buccaneers game.
Murray, best known for starring in movies like Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and CaddyShack, is originally from the Chicago area and is a big fan of all Chicago sports teams, including the Bears. Surprisingly, this will be Murray's first appearance on the ManningCast.
The first edition of the ManningCast this season will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.