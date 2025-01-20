Mark Andrews Did Not Speak to Media During Ravens' Locker Room Availability
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews didn't speak to reporters in the aftermath of the team's divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
On Monday, during the team's hour-long locker room media availability, Andrews was once again not present, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. As such, reporters won't have the opportunity to speak with the veteran tight end before the offseason.
Andrews made a pair of costly mistakes during the Ravens' playoff loss, including an uncharacteristic fourth-quarter fumble––just the second lost fumble of his entire career––and a drop on what would've been the game-tying two-point conversion. Given much of the blame for Baltimore's loss was levied onto him, it's understandable that he'd not be keen to speak with the media, despite his contractual obligation to do so.
The Ravens locker room was open to reporters on Monday while players cleared out their lockers, but Andrews was not in attendance.
Andrews, 29, has spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore. One of the best tight ends in the business, the seven-year veteran recorded 55 catches for 673 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2024.