Mark Sanchez Went Straight From the Hospital to Jail
Mark Sanchez was released from the hospital on Sunday, but went straight to jail. The Fox commentator was hospitalized and then arrested this weekend following an incident outside an Indianapolis bar with a truck driver early Saturday morning.
Sanchez was stabbed in the chest by the truck driver, who was also hospitalized. On Saturday afternoon, Sanchez was arrested and charged for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. After his release from the hospital he was taken to central booking at the Marion County Jail where he was booked and posted a $300 cash bond according to the New York Post.
Sanchez was reportedly running sprints in an alley when he took issue with a 69-year old truck driver who was picking up discarded grease. Sanchez reportedly attacked the man who pepper sprayed the former NFL quarterback and then stabbed him in the chest in what the man felt was a "life or death situation."
Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Colts-Raiders game on Fox.