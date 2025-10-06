SI

Mark Sanchez Went Straight From the Hospital to Jail

Sanchez was booked and posted bond.

Stephen Douglas

Mark Sanchez posted bond after going to jail on Sunday.
Mark Sanchez posted bond after going to jail on Sunday. / Photo by Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Mark Sanchez was released from the hospital on Sunday, but went straight to jail. The Fox commentator was hospitalized and then arrested this weekend following an incident outside an Indianapolis bar with a truck driver early Saturday morning.

Sanchez was stabbed in the chest by the truck driver, who was also hospitalized. On Saturday afternoon, Sanchez was arrested and charged for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. After his release from the hospital he was taken to central booking at the Marion County Jail where he was booked and posted a $300 cash bond according to the New York Post.

Sanchez was reportedly running sprints in an alley when he took issue with a 69-year old truck driver who was picking up discarded grease. Sanchez reportedly attacked the man who pepper sprayed the former NFL quarterback and then stabbed him in the chest in what the man felt was a "life or death situation."

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's Colts-Raiders game on Fox.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL