Marlon Humphrey Gives Honest Answer About Getting Over Brutal Playoff Loss
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in football for the past several years, but they have yet to find a way to escape an AFC crowded with talent and reach the Super Bowl.
Last year’s playoff exit was especially excruciating, with just a few plays breaking against the Ravens in their quest to beat the Bills, with Baltimore ultimately falling 27–25 in an absolute heartbreaker.
After a tough loss like that, many athletes would tell you that the past is the past, we’re on to the next season. But Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey got surprisingly candid while speaking with Mina Kimes on her eponymous podcast regarding the loss, and the emotional toll it took on him and some of his teammates.
“I think for maybe two weeks straight, me the weight room guys, some of the equipment guys, we’d literally go into the weight room to work out, an hour goes by, and I don’t know if any of us worked out because we were just talking about ‘What could we have done different? What could we do next year?’” Humphrey said. “It was pretty tough to get over it, not like ‘I’m down, I’m sad.’ Just, what happened?”
Kimes chimed in that dissecting a loss like the one that the Ravens suffered against Buffalo was especially tough because you couldn’t exactly point to one flaw in their strategy or game plan—it really just came down to executing in a few moments. Humphrey agreed.
“It gets hard to figure out, honestly,” he said, noting that some of his teammates needed to actively remove themselves from the headspace the loss put them in. “From a fan perspective it’s like ‘How can these just guys move on?’ Still thinking about that loss is not good. Everybody’s got to do something. Everyone’s like ‘Crap I need to go take a trip.’”
This year, Humphrey and the Ravens are looking to put together another complete seasons of football, but one that comes with a happier ending than their 2024 campaign. They’ll have a great chance to set the tone on the year early, as they open the season with a return to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.