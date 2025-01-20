Ravens Made Unfortunate NFL History During Playoff Loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations yet again, with their latest playoff loss coming at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Despite a generally strong performance from the Ravens, some self-inflicted wounds did them in during Sunday's divisional round defeat.
Whether it be because of Lamar Jackson's two first-half turnovers, Mark Andrews' fumble or costly drop on the decisive two-point conversion, or the team not leaning heavily enough upon Derrick Henry, Baltimore wasn't able to reach its second consecutive conference title game.
Their loss was unlike any other in league history, too.
According to Opta Stats, the Ravens are the first team in NFL history (regular season and postseason) to lose a game in which they rushed for more than 175 yards, completed 70% or more of their passes, averaged more than 10 yards per pass, converted on 70% of their third downs, and didn't punt the ball or miss a field goal.
There are a lot of parameters there, but it goes to show the complete game the Ravens played. Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes (72%) for 254 yards, averaging 10,2 yards per attempt, and the rushing attack of Jackson, Henry, Andrews and Justice Hill combined for 176 yards. Still, it wasn't enough to unseat the Bills for a spot in the AFC championship.
With the offseason looming, Baltimore will be kicking itself for letting this game to the Bills slip away.