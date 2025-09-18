Marvin Harrison Jr. Gives Honest Thoughts on Limited Targets to Start Cardinals Season
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been targeted just 11 times throughout his team's first two games of 2025, but despite the lack of share in the offense, the former No. 4 overall pick hardly seems to care.
For the first time since 2021, Arizona has started its season with two straight victories, and that's the only thing the 23-year-old pass catcher is worried about.
"That's a silly conversation, really," Harrison Jr. relayed on Wednesday when asked about his lack of production. "We're 2-0. That's the most important thing. We've got two big games coming up. Got one big game this week. So, that's really my only focus."
For what it's worth, Harrison Jr. has followed up his 62-catch, 885-yard, eight-touchdown rookie season with seven receptions for 98 yards and a score over the first two weeks of 2025—so it's not like he's been a complete nothing thus far. Either way, it's a unique perspective from a budding star still trying to make his mark—and it lines up perfectly with what he said success would look like in Year 2.
"I think we've got to make the playoffs," Harrison Jr. told reporters back in May when asked about his goals for 2025. "I think this is the year that, I feel like, we wanna do what we need to do. We have all the pieces we need. We've just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here, to help this team win games ... Improvement for me looks like winning more games than we won last year. I wanna get a home playoff game for Arizona."
The Cardinals will take on the also-2-0, division rival 49ers this weekend in San Francisco. We'll see if Harrison Jr.'s targets tick up in this one—though I suppose it doesn't matter, as long as they win.