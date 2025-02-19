Matt Eberflus Explains How His Experience As Bears Coach Will Help Him As Cowboys DC
The Dallas Cowboys hired Matt Eberflus as their new defensive coordinator a couple months after he was fired as the Chicago Bears head coach.
Eberflus was officially introduced in his new role on Tuesday, where he gave a pretty simple message about how he plans to lead the Dallas defense.
As for working with new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, Eberflus thinks his experience working as a head coach will help him give Schottenheimer advice.
“The first couple meetings I had with him, I said, ‘I’m here for you,’” Eberflus said, via The Associated Press. “I want to really just do a good job of bouncing ideas off of [him], experiences that I had and just working together to be able to utilize me. Because I do have the experience of being a head coach for him and to make his job easier.”
Eberflus worked as the head coach for the Bears for two and a half seasons, posting a 14-32 overall record there. He previously worked with the Cowboys as a linebackers coach and a passing game coordinator from 2011-17, so this will be his second stint in Dallas. He was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21.