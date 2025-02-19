SI

Matt Eberflus Explains How His Experience As Bears Coach Will Help Him As Cowboys DC

He is ready to work alongside Brian Schottenheimer.

Madison Williams

Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus runs onto the field.
Former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus runs onto the field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys hired Matt Eberflus as their new defensive coordinator a couple months after he was fired as the Chicago Bears head coach.

Eberflus was officially introduced in his new role on Tuesday, where he gave a pretty simple message about how he plans to lead the Dallas defense.

As for working with new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, Eberflus thinks his experience working as a head coach will help him give Schottenheimer advice.

“The first couple meetings I had with him, I said, ‘I’m here for you,’” Eberflus said, via The Associated Press. “I want to really just do a good job of bouncing ideas off of [him], experiences that I had and just working together to be able to utilize me. Because I do have the experience of being a head coach for him and to make his job easier.”

Eberflus worked as the head coach for the Bears for two and a half seasons, posting a 14-32 overall record there. He previously worked with the Cowboys as a linebackers coach and a passing game coordinator from 2011-17, so this will be his second stint in Dallas. He was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL