Matt LaFleur Explains How Robert Saleh Is Helping Packers After Jets Firing
Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was in attendance and on the field during the Green Bay Packers' practice on Wednesday. Following the practice session Packers coach Matt LaFleur addressed his presence with reporters and explained what he was doing at the Don Hutson Center not long after his ousting by the Jets.
LaFleur informed reporters that Saleh is helping out the team on the offensive side of the ball, by giving the Packers a defensive perspective. He said the situation with Saleh is fluid, noting that he's just helping out. He made clear that he's pleased with what defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and his staff are doing on that side of the ball, and that Saleh wouldn't be influencing the defensive side of the ball.
"It's a good opportunity for him and also to give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us," LaFleur said of having Saleh at practice.
LaFleur added that Saleh, who is staying with him, will be in Green Bay until Thursday.
Saleh and LaFleur are close friends, so it's not hugely surprising to see them link up after the former was fired by New York. The Jets opted to part ways with Saleh in his fourth year as head coach amid a 2-3 start to the season. Their loss could end up being the Packers' gain.