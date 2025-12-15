Matt LaFleur Shares Unfortunate Truth With Packers After Devastating Loss to Broncos
Micah Parsons went down with a non-contact injury during the Packers' Week 15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. The initial fear is that Parsons tore his ACL. After the game a coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media and did not sound optimistic saying that "it doesn't look good."
The bad news didn't start or stop there for Green Bay on Sunday.
In addition to possibly losing Parsons, wide receiver Christian Watson also left the game against Denver with an injury. Cornerback Patrick Surtain landed on Watson while intercepting a deep pass from Jordan Love. Watson needed medical attention and was taken to the hospital with a chest injury.
On top of that, right tackle Zach Tom also left the game early with a knee injury.
LaFleur called the combination of the result and all the injuries his team suffered a "double-whammy," and shared a practical, if not depressing message with his team after the loss.
“It was also a double-whammy for us just losing some pieces that are critical for our success," said LaFleur. "But that’s the name of the game. And I told the guys, nobody’s going to feel sorry for us and we gotta rally around one another and everybody’s gotta elevate their play.”
With three games remaining on their schedule, the Packers are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a matchup against the division-leading Bears next weekend.