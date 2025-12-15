Micah Parsons Injury: Packers Star Believed to Have Torn ACL
Micah Parsons is believed to have torn the ACL in his left knee.
The Packers’ star edge rusher left Sunday’s game against the Broncos after suffering a non-contact injury. He remained down on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field. He was able to walk gingerly under his own power.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the initial belief is that Parsons tore his ACL.
After the game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the injury, “It doesn’t look good, I’ll leave it at that.”
This would be a devastating blow to the Packers.
Parsons was injured late in the third quarter of Green Bay’s 34-26 loss to Denver. It came as he was rushing quarterback Bo Nix and attempted to cut on his left leg. He immediately pulled up and grabbed his knee before hitting the turf.
In late August, the Packers made a bold move by acquiring Parsons in a trade with the Cowboys that sent defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to Dallas. Green Bay immediately signed its new star to a four-year, $188 million contract that included $136 million in guaranteed money.
Parsons rewarded them in his first season, racking up 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss through his first 14 games with the franchise. Entering this week, Pro Football Focus had Parsons with an overall grade of 91.6, which ranked third among NFL edge rushers. He had a pass rush grade of 93.0, which ranked second.
The 26-year-old Parsons has 65 sacks and 75 tackles for loss in 76 career games, making him one of the most prolific pass rushers in NFL history. He has never had fewer than 12 sacks in a season, and that came in 2024 when he only played 13 games while struggling with a sprained ankle. The two-time first-team All-Pro was likely headed for another selection this season.
Losing Parsons will be a huge blow to the Packers. Sunday’s loss to Denver dropped them to 9-4-1 on the season, and now they will likely be without their best defensive player for the rest of the season.
That will be tough to bounce back from.