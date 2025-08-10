Sean McVay Gives Positive Health Update on Matthew Stafford After Rams' Preseason Opener
The Rams played their first preseason game on Saturday night, beating the Cowboys 31-21 in Los Angeles. The best news of the night came after the contest, however, from head coach Sean McVay.
Speaking to reporters postgame following his team's preseason opener, McVay offered a positive health update on star quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been battling a back issue throughout training camp and hasn't practiced since the roster gathered for the official start of camp in late July. That seems set to change soon, though, as McVay said Stafford threw dozens of passes on Saturday without issue and will be worked back into practice starting Monday.
"Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday," McVay told reporters after noting the QB threw 60 passes ahead of Saturday's contest.
This is great news. While the Rams themselves didn't seem overtly concerned with Stafford's condition, it was worrisome to observers outside the building that the 37-year-old had yet to take the field for even one practice leading into L.A.'s preseason opener. Should Stafford stay on track for Monday, he'd be on a great track to start the season healthy and all warmed up.
A positive development for Los Angeles on top of the victory over Dallas.