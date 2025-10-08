Matthew Stafford Explains Rams' Simple Rule to Avoid Fumbling Before Goal Line
Players dropping the football just before the goal line has become an epidemic in the NFL. Over the past two weeks, Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and Cardinals running back Emari Demercado have each cost their teams a win by committing the silly error—and since prompted Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to speak with a literal brain fart scientist to find out why the gaffe keeps happening.
On the topic, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was a guest on Jim Gray's Let's Go! podcast this week, and explained the simple rule that coach Sean McVay employs to avoid catastrophe striking on the way into the end zone.
"It's happened every year I feel like," he said when asked about why the pre-touchdown drops keep happening. "It's something we as a team—and I imagine every other team—show our own team on Friday for team meetings: 'Hey, this is what not to do.' Let's make sure that we run through the letters. That's what we always say, run through the letters and the logos of the end zone to make sure we're in there before we let the ball go. Excitement's a hell of a thing and sometimes it really backfires."
While this is, as we've seen, easier said than done—it's a smart blanket rule to have in place to avoid disaster.
Here's to hoping we don't see another costly blunder across the NFL this weekend.