Mel Kiper Jr. Is Going Against the Grain With His Top-Ranked QB in 2025 NFL Draft
While the vast majority of NFL draft evaluators and pundits have Miami's Cam Ward ranked as the 2025 class's No. 1 quarterback, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is going against the grain.
In the long-time analyst's latest Big Board rankings on ESPN.com, he actually has former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders ranked as his top signal-caller heading into next week's draft. He explained what he likes about the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in Tuesday's edition of NFL Network's The Insiders:
"He's old-school, traditional. He really is," said Kiper Jr. when asked about Sanders and his upcoming workout with the New York Giants. "I look back at my write-up on Drew Brees when he came out [in 2001] at 6'1/4". You know, you think about the lack of great arm strength, talking about wind and where he went was important. Obviously the Chargers, then New Orleans where he won a Super Bowl in that dome. And I really believe Shedeur would be a great fit in New Orleans with the Saints. You play [in a] dome, Atlanta [in a] dome, Carolina, Tampa. That would be a great fit for Shedeur Sanders."
Kiper Jr. went on to say how Sanders' support system on offense—or lack thereof—actually helps his case as a top prospect:
"Think about his toughness, right?" said Kiper. "How bout the fact that he had no running game? Omarion Hampton and Ashton Jeanty had more rushing yards in two games than their leading rusher had the whole year. So he didn't have the benefit of a running game. He did not benefit from an offensive line that could block anybody... and he's accurate and he's precise. Everything everybody wants. Decision making, accuracy, toughness, he has."
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with the Buffaloes in 2024 and despite his volatile draft stock, is still expected to be among the top quarterback selections in next week's draft.