Shedeur Sanders Holding Extra Workout for Giants Ahead of NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders isn't done working out for teams just yet.
Sanders is heading to Las Vegas on Monday night on an already planned visit with the Raiders, but he will now have a private work out for the New York Giants in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday as well, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Giants have scouted Sanders extensively, he reports.
The decision for the Giants to workout Sanders privately again just one week before the draft is an intriguing one. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, but they recently seemed less likely to pick a quarterback at the top of the first round after signing quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson this offseason.
Additionally, Giants general manager Joe Schoen made it clear at the NFL's annual league meetings that they don't plan to force picking a quarterback in the draft. This made it seem the Giants were straying away from going with a quarterback, but now they at least seem interested in getting another look at Sanders before the draft begins.
Outside of the Giants and Raiders, Sanders also met with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and had dinner with the Cleveland Browns before his pro day.
The Colorado quarterback will find out which team takes him in ten days, when the NFL draft begins.