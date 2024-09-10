Miami Dolphins Release Strongly Worded Statement in Support of Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill was detained by police hours before the Miami Dolphins season-opener on Sunday. The reaction to the incident has been overwhelmingly in support of Hill and the release of the police bodycam footage has only solidified that stance for many.
The Miami Dolphins also put out a statement on Monday evening in support of Hill. The wording of the Dolphins's statement is very strong considering this is an NFL team addressing law enforcement. Maybe even surprisingly so as they called the police's actions towards Hill and teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith aggressive, violent, maddening, and heartbreaking.
Here's the full statement.
"We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens. However, as is on full display in the videos released tonight, there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power. While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior."