Miami Dolphins to Sign All-Pro Corner Jalen Ramsey to Massive Contract Extension
The Miami Dolphins and three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey have agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million extension to make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL for the second time in his career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Ramsey, who played in 10 games for the Dolphins last season in his first year with the franchise, intercepted three passes and recorded 22 combined tackles as he made his seventh straight Pro Bowl. Ramsey, who turns 30 in October, has remained one of the league's best defensive backs through stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams and Miami.
The extension concludes a busy offseason for the Dolphins, who also inked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a lucrative contract extension on July 26 on the heels of an 11-6 season.
Miami is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Sunday at home against Ramsey's former team, the Jaguars.