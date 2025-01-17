Miami Dolphins Will Host First NFL Game in a New European Country
Just five months removed from the first NFL game in Brazil, the league is now expanding its international reach once again.
The Miami Dolphins will host the first NFL game in Madrid next season, the team announced on social media on Friday morning. Madrid becomes the second European locale to earn the nod to host an NFL game for the first time in 2025, joining Berlin in a previously announced contest.
Miami's opponent, as well as when the game will take place, has yet to be announced. For what it's worth, the NFL held the first ever game in Brazil in early September on the Friday of Week 1, a game where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34–29.
Perhaps the league will have this game in Spain set in a standalone spot in Week 1 once again. Regardless, it will be exciting for Dolphins fans in the United States to travel to Spain, and for native Spaniards to see an NFL game played in Madrid next season.