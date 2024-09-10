Miami-Dade Police Release New Details of Tyreek Hill Traffic Stop Before Dolphins Game
The Miami-Dade Police Department released the citations given to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was pulled over before his team's game on Sunday outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Hill was cited for careless driving and a seatbelt violation in a traffic stop that has dominated and will continue to dominate conversation following the release of body cam footage.
The citations state that Hill was observed visually traveling around 60 mph. TMZ reports that the speed limit on that stretch of road is 40 mph.
Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the force, remains on administrative duties as an Internal Affairs investigation takes place.
The detention of Hill, as he was placed facedown on the road and handcuffed, has sparked intense reaction. The wide receiver's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday that he believes the officers involved should be fired. Hill's teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, was shocked and made emotional by the video.
Hill played in Sunday's game after the incident, scoring a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.