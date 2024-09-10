Tua Tagovailoa Explains Why He Got Emotional Watching Tyreek Hill Body Cam Video
The Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars has been rightly overshadowed by the Tyreek Hill situation. Hill was detained and handcuffed by police ahead of Sunday's matchup, and on Monday body cam footage from the officers was released. Hill himself said he was shocked by what he saw.
Hill's teammates and coaches, as well as the Dolphins, have collectively stood behind Hill throughout the process. On Tuesday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media for the first time since the video was released and explained why he got emotional watching his teammate in that situation.
"I've seen it," Tagovailoa said. "For me, seeing it the first time, it was a little emotional for me hearing Tyreek's voice in the footage. Just knowing Tyreek. For me a lot of the instances that I see are of people I don't know and it's happening to those people. For it to have happened to somebody I knew and sort of hearing Tyreek's voice throughout that. We talked about it. It was a little emotional."
Tagovailoa would go on to state he felt the situation could have been deescalated and he plans to work with Hill to "help change what's going on."
HIll and the Dolphins will next take the field on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.