SI

Tua Tagovailoa Explains Why He Got Emotional Watching Tyreek Hill Body Cam Video

Tagovailoa and Hill have been teammates since 2022.

Liam McKeone

Tagovailoa had 338 yards in the Dolphins' Week 1 win
Tagovailoa had 338 yards in the Dolphins' Week 1 win / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars has been rightly overshadowed by the Tyreek Hill situation. Hill was detained and handcuffed by police ahead of Sunday's matchup, and on Monday body cam footage from the officers was released. Hill himself said he was shocked by what he saw.

Hill's teammates and coaches, as well as the Dolphins, have collectively stood behind Hill throughout the process. On Tuesday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to the media for the first time since the video was released and explained why he got emotional watching his teammate in that situation.

"I've seen it," Tagovailoa said. "For me, seeing it the first time, it was a little emotional for me hearing Tyreek's voice in the footage. Just knowing Tyreek. For me a lot of the instances that I see are of people I don't know and it's happening to those people. For it to have happened to somebody I knew and sort of hearing Tyreek's voice throughout that. We talked about it. It was a little emotional."

Tagovailoa would go on to state he felt the situation could have been deescalated and he plans to work with Hill to "help change what's going on."

HIll and the Dolphins will next take the field on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL