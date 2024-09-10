Tyreek Hill 'Shocked' by Bodycam Footage Released by Miami-Dade Police
Tyreek Hill had a strong reaction to the bodycam footage of his Sunday traffic stop that has now been made public.
Hill joined The Source with Kaitlan Collins on CNN Monday night to discuss his view on the traffic stop that quickly turned ugly. He was also asked what he thought of the bodycam footage that had been released, and Hill said it "shocked" him.
Video is below.
The traffic stop occurred hours before Hill's Miami Dolphins were set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars for their opening game of the season. The eight-time Pro Bowler was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving and wound up handcuffed on the ground. Miami-Dade police claim Hill was uncooperative during the interaction.
In the end, Hill was released with two traffic citations.
After the footage was released publicly, Hill took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a four-word message for his followers.
We're likely to hear more from him on this subject.