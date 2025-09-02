Micah Parsons’s Agent Shares Why He Pushed for Packers Deal: ‘Devil’s in the Details’
The Cowboys offered Micah Parsons a deal averaging $40.5 million a year, reports and his agent David Mulugheta confirmed. At the time when the contract extension was offered, Parsons would've been the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Since then, though, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt signed an extension averaging $41 million a year. The market is always changing, and both Parsons and Mulugheta knew that. They wanted more bang for their buck.
Parsons got was he was hoping for when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract including $136 million in guaranteed money. The new deal’s average annual value of $47 million is the most ever for a non-quarterback in NFL history.
So, how did Parsons and Mulugheta reach this point with the Packers? Mulugheta appeared on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday and broke down why the Cowboys deal wouldn't be worth it in the long run for Parsons.
"The way the cash flow was structured over his first three new years, he would not be paid as the highest-paid player in the NFL. That's why I say the devil's in the details," Mulugheta said.
He went on to explain how in a few years time, the highest-paid non-quarterback mark will likely be set at $60 million or $70 million. He noted how a year ago, Nick Bosa held the title with his annual $34 million deal. Since then, Parsons has raised that total to $47 million. Mulugheta and Parsons wanted a deal that would shift when the market did.
"Another important part of the contract was a four-year deal vs. a five-year deal. When you look at that, that fifth new year could be the difference in $30 or $40 million for the player," Mulugheta continued. "... If we lock in at $50 or currently at $40 million, just that year alone is worth an additional $30 million to Micah, if not more. ... The difference between those two deals you're looking at possibly $60 or $70 million when it's all said and done."
Parsons definitely set a new standard for contracts moving forward. It'll be interesting to see how much the market changes over the next few years.