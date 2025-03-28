Micah Parsons Aiming to Become First $200 Million Defender With Cowboys Extension
Micah Parsons will enter the final season of his rookie contract later this year, and the Dallas Cowboys still have not gotten an extension done with the superstar defender. When the franchise finally does, it may be a very pricey one.
On Friday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Parsons aims to make NFL history with his contract extension and will ask to become the NFL's first $200 million defender. Should he successfully do so, Parsons would also become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
"As the Cowboys progress in the offseason, pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to ask for a $200 million contract extension that would become a record for a non-quarterback," Watkins wrote. "The request is in line with making him among the highest-paid players at his position.
"This offseason, Arlington native Myles Garrett signed a contract extension with Cleveland worth $160 million, the most for an edge rusher. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has the highest average salary for a non-quarterback at 40.25 million. Parsons seeks more."
It would be a steep price for the Cowboys to pay, but Parsons has all the leverage. The three-time All-Pro is widely recognized as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Dallas' front office, spearheaded by owner Jerry Jones and his family, is constantly proclaiming the team is contending for a championship. That means paying top dollar for top talents— and Parsons is, indeed, a top talent.
The Cowboys' roster could get ludicrously expensive very quickly, regardless of whether Parsons succeeds in his quest to shatter records with his new deal. The team already has huge deals in place for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. If Jones wants to retain his hopes of winning a Super Bowl soon, Parsons must join them.