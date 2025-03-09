Micah Parsons Had Funny Three-Word Response to Myles Garrett’s Record Extension With Browns
Myles Garrett's new contract extension didn't just ensure his return to the Cleveland Browns, but has completely reset the market for top defensive players and non-quarterbacks. Garrett and the Browns agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $40 million per year with $123.5 million guaranteed, making him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player—by a significant margin.
The historic contract caught the attention of many, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons, who is expected to sign a contract extension this offseason, reacted to the deal on X. "Lol yooo wtf," Parsons wrote.
Before Garrett's new extension was announced Sunday, the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL was Maxx Crosby, who signed a contract worth $35.5 million per year earlier this week. Crosby's deal was worth $1.5 million more per year than the previous highest-paid defensive player, Nick Bosa, who signed a contract worth $34 million a year before the 2023 season.
Bosa remained the highest-paid defender in the NFL for a year and a half, but within days, the market has now gone up $6 million per year from his deal back in 2023. This has significant implications on the Cowboys and Parsons, who could be set to sign a larger deal after Garrett earned $40 million per year.
Parsons did say back in December that he doesn't need to make $40 million per year, but could his stance change now that the market has been moved to that point? After all, Parsons is younger than Garrett and one of the brightest defensive players in the game. He has the leverage over the Cowboys, who could regret waiting to pay some of their stars as the market keeps going up.
The Bengals have found themselves in a similar situation. Cincinnati said it planned to make Ja'Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but that mark has now risen to $40 million. Justin Jefferson is currently the top paid receiver at $35 million per year, meaning that if the Bengals follow through on their promise, Chase will likely make a lot more thanks to Garrett's deal.