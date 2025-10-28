Micah Parsons Criticizes Cowboys' Handling of Trevon Diggs Injury: 'They Screwed Him Over'
When it comes to his close friend Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons does not mess around.
Speaking to Yahoo Sports after the Packers beat the Steelers on Sunday night, Parsons very candidly rebuffed how the Cowboys have handled the health of the cornerback, who was moved to injured reserve ahead of Week 8 after suffering a concussion in an unspecified at-home incident.
For starters, Parsons purportedly took issue with the team allowing Diggs to play at the start of the season. Specifically, he was asked what he would tell Cowboys fans who have questions about the DB's status.
“Honestly, I feel like they f----- my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons said, per Yahoo Sports. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury and I just didn't think they did right by him. He didn't participate all camp and he's going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don't think you do that to a player like that.
“And the type of knee injury he had, they forced him out there. He has no reps really. He’s telling me he was in warm-up phase during Week 1. Even with the ramp-up, I just feel like you just don't do that.”
Diggs underwent knee surgery in January and rehabbed over the offseason. He was activated off the PUP list at the end of August after passing a physical.
“Physically, I don’t have any limitations," he said at the time, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "It’s really just ramping up the conditioning part, getting back to football speed, getting back to in-game speed. That’s pretty much it.” He noted that he could return in time for Week 1.
But the situation has complicated since then. Per Yahoo Sports's Jori Epstein, Diggs popped up on injury reports from Week 3 to Week 6—whether with an illness or a knee issue —then missed the team's Week 7 game with the concussion. An IR designation will now sideline him for at least four more.
"I just feel like they screwed him over,” Parsons continued. “The organization let him down. You know what I mean? You just don't do that to a player. And I just think it was mad wrong and I just pray for him.”
The linebacker added that he hopes Diggs can get himself into a situation that garners success “because I know what type of player he can be when he's healthy. I think they let him down."
As of now, the earliest Diggs could return would be Week 12, vs. the Eagles.