Micah Parsons Emotional After Injury to ‘Little Bro’ DeMarvion Overshown
The Dallas Cowboys suffered another embarrassing loss at home on Monday night, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-20.
With the game tied 20-20 in the waning minutes of play, it looked as though the Cowboys were in position to make a run at the win, having forced the Bengals to punt. Instead, they blocked the punt, then muffed their own block, and were unable to recover the ball, giving the Bengals a fresh set of downs. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase made them pay.
As the game fell apart, Micah Parsons could be seen on the sidelines absolutely livid with the Cowboys’ misplayed sequence, and he walked off the field without shaking hands before the clock hit zero.
After the game, Parsons was emotional while speaking with reporters in the locker room. His frustrations came not just from the outcome of the game, but the fact that teammate DeMarvion Overshown suffered what looked like a significant knee injury.
“I cried,” Parsons said. “That’s my little bro, bro.”
“To understand what he’s going to have to go through, to be there for him physically, mentally. It’s just so challenging because he’s so talented. The year he was having—I really don’t think that’s fair.”
As Parsons alludes to, Overshown has already dealt with his fair share of injury woes, having missed the entirety of the Cowboys’ 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason as a rookie. Through 13 weeks, Overshown had been a bright spot for the Cowboys in a really difficult season, playing at an elite level and anchoring the team’s defense while Parsons recovered from an injury of his own.
While a prognosis wasn’t immediately available for Overshown, head coach Mike McCarthy said that his injury was “of serious nature” during his post-game press conference.