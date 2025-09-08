Micah Parsons Formally Announces New Rivalry With Penei Sewell
Micah Parsons had a wildly-successful debut for the Packers and it appears he picked up a new rival along the way.
Parsons and the Packers beat the Lions 27-13 on Sunday in his first game with his new team. The former Cowboys star helped create a turnover and picked up his first sack in a new uniform. He also went head-to-head with one of the NFL's best offensive linemen in Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. We'll be seeing them battle it out for a long time.
After the game, Parsons discussed going up against Detroit's best lineman.
"I'm not gonna be able to get rid of him. He's a hell of a playerl," Parsons said. "I told him, I said, 'You're my new rivalry now. I don't got Lane no more. It's gonna be you. I'mma see you twice a year, so you might as well buckle up.'"
"Lane" would be Eagles tackle Lane Johnson. It appears Sewell will be replacing Johnson on Parsons's list of rivals.
Parsons finished his first game in Green Bay with one tackle, which was his sack, but he caused a bit of havoc throughout the contest. He made things tough on his newest rival.
In 2024, Pro Football Focus gave Sewell an overall grade of 87.5, which ranked fourth among all NFL tackles. On Sunday against Parsons, his grade was 54.6, which ranked 27th among 36 tackles graded, and his pass blocking grade was 49.9, which ranked 28th.
Meanwhile, Parsons earned an overall grade of 83.8, which was fourth among the 56 edge rushers eligible. His pass rush grade was 82.4, which ranked third.
Parsons won the first duel of this new rivalry.