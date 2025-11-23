Micah Parsons Made NFL History With Two Sacks Against Vikings
New uniform, same production for Micah Parsons.
The Packers’ star edge rusher had two more sacks on Sunday against the Vikings and made a significant piece of NFL history for the 26-year-old in the process.
He now has 10 sacks on the year, making it the fifth consecutive season in which he has reached double-digit sacks to start his career. It’s the second-longest such streak since sacks were first recorded as a statistic in 1982. Only Reggie White, who did it in nine straight seasons, has more.
Parsons is once again one of the best defenders in the NFL this season. Entering Week 12, Pro Football Focus had him with an overall grade of 91.9, which ranks second among the 118 NFL edge rushers who qualify. His pass rush grade of 93.0 tops the league.
When Green Bay landed Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys in August, the team was expecting an elite player who would take its defense to another level. The Packers gave him a four-year, $188 million deal with $120 million in guaranteed money. He has rewarded the team’s faith in him thus far.
Micah Parsons career statistics
With his 10 sacks this season, Parsons now has 62.5 in 74 career games. The four-time Pro Bowler is on pace for at least 15 sacks in 2025, which would be a career-high.
As a rookie in 2021, the Penn State product racked up 13 sacks for the Cowboys, then followed that up with 13.5 in 2022. In 2023, he set a new career-best part with 14, before dropping back to 12 in 2024, but he accomplished that in only 13 games. While his tackle numbers are down in 2025 (he has 30 so far), he is averaging nearly one sack per game.
The Packers spent a lot to land Parsons, but if his first season in Green Bay is any indication, it was worth it.