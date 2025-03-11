Micah Parsons Jabs 49ers With Harsh Reality Check After Releasing Key Player
The San Francisco 49ers have parted ways with some key players during the offseason, unable to afford new contracts for all of their standout talent.
With multiple players headed for the exit door, the Niners figure to look plenty different in 2025. The latest player to leave the organization was defensive end Leonard Floyd, who was released on Tuesday.
The abundance of 49ers' transactions, most of which involved a player moving on from San Francisco, led to an eye-opening remark from Micah Parsons on social media. Parsons has clearly been paying attention to all the roster moves being made, and he indicated that the 49ers were finally getting a reality check as a result of having to pay a quarterback for the first time in a long time.
"No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality!" wrote Parsons on X, formerly Twitter.
San Francisco is looking to lock up Brock Purdy on a new long-term contract, which has limited their ability to go after big free agents or even retain many of their own. They've had the luxury of having a quarterback on their rookie contract for the last few seasons, but failed to win a Super Bowl during that window. Now, things figure to get harder with Purdy due a big-money extension.