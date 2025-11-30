SI

Every Player to Reach 20 Sacks in a Season As Myles Garrett Approaches Record

With three sacks during the Browns’ win over the Raiders on Sunday, Myles Garrett is rapidly approaching the NFL’s single-season sack record. Garrett is now up to 18 sacks on the season—already a career-high—and 13 sacks over just his last four games.

Garrett has already broken records as the youngest player to reach 100 career sacks and the most sacks by a player under the age of 30, but now he’s going after the prestigious single-season sack record.

Garrett has six games remaining this season to try and record at least 5.5 sacks to break both the NFL’s official and unofficial sack records. The Browns will face the 49ers, Titans, Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals over this span. Of those teams, the Titans will offer a prime chance for Garrett to add to his sack tally as rookie quarterback Cam Ward has taken 45 sacks this season, the most of any player.

Even if Garrett falls short of the single-season sack record, he is likely to reach 20 sacks for the first time in his career and become the 19th player in league history to achieve this feat.

As Garrett closes in on this mark, here’s a look at every recorded 20-sack season in NFL history.

Every 20-Sack Season

Player

Team

No. of Sacks

Year

Al Baker*

Lions

23

1978

Michael Strahan

Giants

22.5

2001

T.J. Watt

Steelers

22.5

2021

Jared Allen

Vikings

22

2011

Mark Gastineau

Jets

22

1984

Justin Houston

Chiefs

22

2014

Deacon Jones*

Rams

22

1964

Deacon Jones*

Rams

22

1968

Coy Bacon

Bengals

21.5

1976

Deacon Jones*

Rams

21.5

1967

Chris Doleman

Vikings

21

1989

Reggie White

Eagles

21

1987

Aaron Donald

Rams

20.5

2018

Jim Katcavage*

Giants

20.5

1963

Joe Klecko*

Jets

20.5

1981

Lawrence Taylor

Giants

20.5

1986

J.J. Watt

Texans

20.5

2012

J.J. Watt

Texans

20.5

2014

Mark Gastineau*

Jets

20

1981

Harvey Martin*

Cowboys

20

1977

Derrick Thomas

Chiefs

20

1990

DeMarcus Ware

Cowboys

20

2008

*Sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982. All sack tallies before the 1982 season are considered unofficial.

Michael Strahan has held the official single-season sack for nearly a quarter century after recording 22.5 sacks in 2001. A number of pass rushers have come close to breaking his record in the years since, including Steelers star T.J. Watt, who tied the record four years ago.

Unofficially, former Lions great Al Baker reached 23 sacks during his rookie season in 1978. He is one of six players to record 20 or more sacks in a season before they became an official statistic.

Deacon Jones, Mark Gastineau and J.J. Watt are the only players to reach 20 sacks in multiple seasons of their careers, with Jones hitting the mark a remarkable three times in the 1960s.

Garrett does have the advantage of a 17th game to try and break the single-season sack record. Players like Deacon Jones and Coy Bacon impressively reached 20 sacks in 14-game seasons, while Baker and Strahan set their records during 16-game seasons. Garrett still has a good shot at breaking the record in 16 games—and possibly 14 if his current four-game pace continues—but if he takes all 17 games to do so, it still won’t diminish his incredible accomplishments.

