Micah Parsons in Line for More Snaps As Packers Face Commanders

Parsons could see the field more on Thursday night.

Ryan Phillips

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to use Micah Parsons more in Week 2.
The Green Bay Packers are hoping to use Micah Parsons more in Week 2.
Micah Parsons might be seeing the field more on Thursday night than he did in Week 1.

According to SI's Albert Breer, the Packers have discussed starting Parsons in Week 2 against the Commanders. Green Bay only had walk-throughs on a short week, and Parsons is still hampered by a back injury, so they will proceed with caution. But the team does hope to play him more than the 30 snaps he had in Week 1.

Parsons was solid in his first action with the Packers against the Lions on Sunday. He earned a sack and his pressure on another play helped cause a turnover.

The Packers surrendered a lot in a blockbuster deal to acquire Parsons, then signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. They want to unleash him fully, but will have to ensure his injury heals.

Parsons is one of the NFL's best defensive players and makes a huge impact on games when he's healthy. In 64 career games, he has racked up 53.5 sacks, and has never had fewer than 12 sacks in a season.

It seems the Packers are ready to allow Parsons to do more this week.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

