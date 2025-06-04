Micah Parsons Responds to Minicamp Absence Concerns With Definitive Statement
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons might not be working out with the team during week two of OTAs, but he will be at next week's mandatory minicamp—his words, not ours.
Hours after head coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear that he is expecting Parsons to join the rest of the team at the training event, despite ongoing contract negotiations, the linebacker put speculation to bed with a statement of his own.
"I will be there!" Parsons wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I haven't missed a minicamp in four years! Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I'm preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp! But it's in the owner's hands. I'm ready to win a Super Bowl!"
Parsons, who is about to enter the final year of his deal, is currently seeking an extension to the tune of $200 million, which would amount to the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history. But he and the Cowboys have been going back and forth for some time now, with seemingly no resolution in sight. A few months ago, Parsons made clear it was "extremely important" to him to have a deal worked out by training camp, so there is some time. Still, it would be good for both parties to get this finished up.
On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones was pretty tight-lipped about discussions and even got a bit testy after multiple questions concerning the defensive end, per the Dallas Morning News.
“If we’re going to talk about Micah, I’m headed in,” Jones said while speaking with reporters outside the Ford Center. “Are y’all done? Seriously. I don’t need to talk about Micah. I said all I’m going to say about it. Are we clear? Okay."
Parsons has certainly justified a higher asking price in his time with the Cowboys, where he has tallied 10+ sacks across all four of his seasons in the league. The question is whether that price is too high for Jones ... or if he'll be the one to blink first.