Myles Garrett Explains Why He Requested Trade From Browns
Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world when he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns in an emotional post on Monday.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year stated in his original post how his goal in the league was to win championships. After the Browns went 3-14 last season, Garrett realized that winning a title probably wasn't happening soon in Cleveland.
On Radio Row in New Orleans this week, Garrett was asked a lot about his trade request and what prompted him to follow through with it. He explained a bit more in depth when speaking with The Rich Eisen Show.
"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett told Eisen. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for.
"It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me," Garrett said. "It's not about money or records. You're remembered for winning, bringing a trophy back home to your city, whichever city that is. That's how you're remembered in your community, by your peers, your teammates, your friends, all of that. We want to play the game, we want to do things to be remembered."
As his career went on, Garrett didn't want to run out of time to compete for a championship. He just turned 29 in December.
"I feel like the window for us as athletes is only so broad and only continues to close as years go by with anything being able to happen on that field from day to day," Garrett said. "I want to be able to go out there and compete at the highest levels, day in and day out, and play for championships, like I said."
He even shared how he spoke with NBA star LeBron James about his decision since he once left the city of Cleveland in order to compete for more championships as well.
With all of this in mind, the Browns reportedly have no plan to trade him away. We'll see what happens this offseason.