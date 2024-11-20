SI

Michael Irvin Says Deion Sanders Would Accept Cowboys Job If They Draft Son, Shedeur

Michael Irvin seemed pretty confident that Deion Sanders would accept the Cowboys job if they drafted Shedeur.

Blake Silverman

Irvin during the NFL Combine.
Irvin during the NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a Monday Night Football loss to the Texans where Dallas slipped to 3-7, the Deion Sanders-to-Cowboys chatter only got louder.

Colin Cowherd suggested that Jerry Jones should not only hire Coach Prime, but draft his son and Colorado's star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, too.

When discussing the very specific "what if" alongside Michael Irvin, the analyst asserted that Shedeur landing in Dallas would tempt Deion to follow.

"I believe 100%," Irvin laughed when Cowherd asked if he thought Coach Prime would accept the Cowboys job if they drafted Shedeur. "And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say like that without violating anything else."

The stars would have to align for this specific scenario to play out. There's plenty of skepticism on a potential Coach Prime marriage with the Cowboys. The Athletic's Diana Russini said the rumors aren't real and that she thinks Deion wants to stay in college on an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday morning.

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr made similar reports on the speculation that Sanders could coach the Cowboys in a preemptive deep dive into the coaching carousel last week.

Shedeur would be a very Jerry Jones pick, though. And would Deion's have a change in heart if he could continue to coach one of his sons in the NFL? Irvin appears to think, or know, so.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL