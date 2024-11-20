Michael Irvin Says Deion Sanders Would Accept Cowboys Job If They Draft Son, Shedeur
After a Monday Night Football loss to the Texans where Dallas slipped to 3-7, the Deion Sanders-to-Cowboys chatter only got louder.
Colin Cowherd suggested that Jerry Jones should not only hire Coach Prime, but draft his son and Colorado's star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, too.
When discussing the very specific "what if" alongside Michael Irvin, the analyst asserted that Shedeur landing in Dallas would tempt Deion to follow.
"I believe 100%," Irvin laughed when Cowherd asked if he thought Coach Prime would accept the Cowboys job if they drafted Shedeur. "And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that. That's all I can say like that without violating anything else."
The stars would have to align for this specific scenario to play out. There's plenty of skepticism on a potential Coach Prime marriage with the Cowboys. The Athletic's Diana Russini said the rumors aren't real and that she thinks Deion wants to stay in college on an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday morning.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr made similar reports on the speculation that Sanders could coach the Cowboys in a preemptive deep dive into the coaching carousel last week.
Shedeur would be a very Jerry Jones pick, though. And would Deion's have a change in heart if he could continue to coach one of his sons in the NFL? Irvin appears to think, or know, so.