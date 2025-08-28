Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Reacts to Micah Parsons Trade With One Emoji
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers in a stunning deal just a week before the start of the 2025 season, sending shockwaves across the NFL community.
Parsons was seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league this offseason, and it was Green Bay, not Dallas, that was willing to give him that deal. The three-time All-Pro reportedly agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers after four years with the Cowboys.
Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played with Parsons for all four of those years, immediately reacted to the news. Lamb reposted a graphic announcing Parsons's trade and added a bittersweet emoji on his Instagram Stories:
It would seem that while Lamb is understandably sad to see his star teammate leave, he's also happy Parsons got his bag.
Lamb was vocal about Parsons getting paid earlier this month, when Parsons put the ball in the Cowboys' court by requesting a trade. "Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular," Lamb wrote on X, seemingly sending a blunt message to Jerry Jones.
Expect many more Dallas players to react to the news as they process Parsons's departure this summer.