Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Reacts to Micah Parsons Trade With One Emoji

Kristen Wong

Micah Parsons was stunningly traded to the Packers, and former Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb wasn't happy to see him go. / Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers in a stunning deal just a week before the start of the 2025 season, sending shockwaves across the NFL community.

Parsons was seeking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league this offseason, and it was Green Bay, not Dallas, that was willing to give him that deal. The three-time All-Pro reportedly agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers after four years with the Cowboys.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who played with Parsons for all four of those years, immediately reacted to the news. Lamb reposted a graphic announcing Parsons's trade and added a bittersweet emoji on his Instagram Stories:

It would seem that while Lamb is understandably sad to see his star teammate leave, he's also happy Parsons got his bag.

Lamb was vocal about Parsons getting paid earlier this month, when Parsons put the ball in the Cowboys' court by requesting a trade. "Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular," Lamb wrote on X, seemingly sending a blunt message to Jerry Jones.

Expect many more Dallas players to react to the news as they process Parsons's departure this summer.

Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

