Michigan Football Celebrates J.J. McCarthy's Comeback Win vs. Bears With Perfect GIF
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy narrowly silenced a chorus of naysayers (for now) on Monday night when he led his team to a thrilling comeback win vs. the Bears at Soldier Field. Indeed, Chicago led for the majority of the game, until McCarthy, in his first NFL start, flipped the script and scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth, including a 14-yard rush he ran in himself.
It was quite the exciting watch, and the perfect game to wrap up the opening weekend of football, especially after a thrilling Bills-Ravens primetime showdown the night before.
So in celebration of McCarthy's debut, as well as the big win, Michigan posted the perfect GIF of its former QB shortly after the dub. Take a look at that below:
There will be plenty of discourse surrounding McCarthy in the next couple of days, some good and some bad. But one important fact remains: he wins. And that's exactly what he did Monday night. No wonder Michigan (where McCarthy had a 27-1 record as a starter) thought to cash in on the hype.