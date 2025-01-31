Mics Caught Jordan Mailata Dropping 'Dark Knight Rises' Line During Eagles-Commanders
Someone get Christopher Nolan on the phone; he might want to hear this.
It's always a treat when the NFL mics up certain players—Jameis Winston of the Cleveland Browns immediately comes to mind—but Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Mailata has really been making the case to mic him up every game. Following the Birds' blowout NFC championship victory vs. the Washington Commanders, audio emerged of Mailata laughing maniacally while running back Saquon Barkley books it for a 60-yard touchdown, and later, of him quoting The Dark Knight Rises on the field.
"I was wondering what would break first ... your spirit or your body?" Mailata can be heard saying after a quick play, a reference to a line Bane delivers during a fight with Batman. And what's more, the OT performs it quite ... well.
Watch that moment, shared online on Thursday, below:
Seems like this whole football thing is going alright, but if the lineman ever needs a new career, perhaps acting is on the horizon.
We'll see what he comes up with next during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.