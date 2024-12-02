Mics Caught Josh Allen, Bills Teammates Debating How His Cool TD Would Be Scored
Imagine someone up in the NFL record-keeping offices watching Josh Allen throw a touchdown pass to himself in the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers game, let out a heavy sigh and say, “S---, how are we gonna score that?”
Allen himself was pretty confused, too.
After Allen scored on an absurd lateral touchdown in the snow on Sunday Night Football, mics caught the Bills quarterback wondering whether he would earn a passing, rushing or receiving touchdown on the play. He wasn’t completely sure and had to consult his teammates.
“Is it a passing touchdown? I wouldn’t get a passing and receiving. I’d assume it’s a pass ‘cause you’re rushing,” Allen thought aloud.
“You get a rushing,” Mack Hollins, notably not barefoot, said. “(Amari Cooper) gets a catch, you get a rushing.”
Allen was then told he got a passing and a receiving touchdown (the incredibly rare zero catches for seven yards and a TD box score), to which he responded, “I’m not going to ask any questions.”
Allen is only the fourth player in NFL history to have a receiving TD on a pass he threw, according to NextGen Stats. He finished with a complete hat trick—a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown—and became the latest NFL player to achieve the special feat in a single game since Christian McCaffrey in 2022.
The Bills went on to soundly defeat the 49ers, 35-10, at Highmark Stadium.