Mics Caught Kevin O'Connell's NSFW Celebration After Vikings' Game-Sealing Catch
The Minnesota Vikings edged out division rivals the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with a 27–25 victory, and coach Kevin O'Connell was mic'd up and fired up for the game-clinching moment.
With just under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Vikings were facing third-and-2 at the 50-yard-line. If they didn't convert, Green Bay could get the ball back, drive down the field, and kick a field goal to win. If the Vikings got the first down, however, that's game. And thanks to QB Sam Darnold and running back Cam Akers, they pulled it off.
As he watched the play unfold on the sidelines, O'Connell had a wholesome, then perfectly fired-up NSFW reaction to the game-sealing moment.
"Oh, what a catch! That's ballgame!" O'Connell says, before walking toward Akers and shouting, "What a f---ing catch!"
Watch that below:
"That ball felt like it was in the air for absolutely ever," O'Connell quipped after the game. "Sam threw a lot of balls tonight and that one probably stressed me out the most out of his 43 attempts. But what a play by Cam Akers."
With the win, the Vikings are now 14-2 on the season and one step closer to the NFC North title. They'll take on the Detroit Lions on Jan. 5 at 8:20 p.m.