Vikings' Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘High School Musical’ Dance Practice Loved by Fans
The Minnesota Vikings defense once again prepared quite the nostalgic celebration dance during Sunday's 27–25 win over the Green Bay Packers. This week's iconic movie celebration came from the Disney Channel hit High School Musical.
Safety Camryn Bynum—who has initiated the dances from Camp Rock, The Parent Trap and White Chicks earlier this season—posted another clip of him and his teammates practicing the dance from "We're All in This Together," the finale song from the first movie, ahead of the Sunday matchup. The players seem to really put in some good work to nail the dance.
Bynum then posted how the team executed the celebration during the game. While some players fell off during the in-game celebration, some seemed to really enjoy doing the dance.
Fans who grew up with the 2006 musical classic really loved seeing this dance appear during Sunday's electric NFC North game. One High School Musical cast member in particular shared his love for the dance: Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton in the movies.
Take a look at how fans reacted on social media.