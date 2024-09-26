SI

Mics Caught Malik Nabers's Very Wholesome Reply to Myles Garrett’s Mid-Game Compliment

The Giants rookie had a standout game in the team's win over the Browns on Sunday.

Madison Williams

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and Cleveland Browns defense end Myles Garrett talk during a game.
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers and Cleveland Browns defense end Myles Garrett talk during a game. /
In this story:

New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers had a standout game vs. the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, catching the eyes of many NFL fans and even some players, including Browns veteran Myles Garrett.

After one of the two touchdowns Nabers scored in the Giants' 21–15 win, Garrett caught up with Nabers and made sure to give him some high praise. It's clear Nabers impressed last year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"Malik! You're a bad boy. Keep doing your thing," Garrett said in a video captured by NFL Game Day All Access.

"Appreciate it," Nabers replied. "You, too, sir."

It was a historic game for Nabers as the 21-year-old became the first player in league history to record 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and three or more touchdown catches in their first three games. He led the team with eight receptions and his two touchdowns, both of which were scored on pretty spectacular plays.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL