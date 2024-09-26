Mics Caught Malik Nabers's Very Wholesome Reply to Myles Garrett’s Mid-Game Compliment
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers had a standout game vs. the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, catching the eyes of many NFL fans and even some players, including Browns veteran Myles Garrett.
After one of the two touchdowns Nabers scored in the Giants' 21–15 win, Garrett caught up with Nabers and made sure to give him some high praise. It's clear Nabers impressed last year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
"Malik! You're a bad boy. Keep doing your thing," Garrett said in a video captured by NFL Game Day All Access.
"Appreciate it," Nabers replied. "You, too, sir."
It was a historic game for Nabers as the 21-year-old became the first player in league history to record 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards and three or more touchdown catches in their first three games. He led the team with eight receptions and his two touchdowns, both of which were scored on pretty spectacular plays.