Mics Caught Patrick Mahomes’s Three-Word Message to Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their ambitious quest for the three-peat end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 blowout loss in Super Bowl LIX last Sunday.
The former reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champs had no answer for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ stacked offense, who out-gained the Chiefs by 179 to 23 yards in the first half and kept on rolling the rest of the game. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled in an uncharacteristically sloppy outing in the do-or-die matchup with two costly interceptions on Sunday night, incurring an ugly blemish on his future Hall of Fame record.
But, as joyous as Mahomes has been in victory, he was classy as ever in defeat.
Mics picked up Mahomes’s simple and short message to Hurts when the two shared an embrace on the field after the final whistle:
“Congratulations, man,” Mahomes said. “Go enjoy it.”
Hurts appeared to take the Chiefs quarterback’s advice to heart and was seen riding rollercoasters with his fiancee at Disney World one day later, quite literally—and figuratively—on the top of the world after his first ever Super Bowl win.