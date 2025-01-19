Mics Caught Texans TE's Classy Four-Word Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs' Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to the AFC championship game after defeating the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.
It marks the seventh straight time the Chiefs will head to the AFC title game, which has become quite familiar territory for the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champs in Patrick Mahomes and company.
Mahomes had a lot of help from tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with seven catches for 117 yards and one touchdown and made some special NFL history in the process.
After the game, Kelce caught up with Texans tight end Dalton Schultz, who relayed a classy message:
“You’re a walking legend,” Schultz told Kelce.
Enough said.
Kelce, who’s currently in his 10th career postseason campaign, boasts a reliable history of stepping up when his team needs it most. To little surprise, he delivered yet again at Arrowhead Stadium with his team eyeing the elusive three-peat this winter.
The Chiefs will host the winner of Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.