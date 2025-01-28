Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Her Bodyguard Became Funny Meme After Chiefs’ AFC Title Win
An iconic sports moment may often lead to an equally iconic meme—take LeBron James yelling at J.R. Smith in the 2018 NBA Finals, for example, or pretty much any Aaron Rodgers clip from the New York Jets’ 2024 season.
Enter the Kansas City Chiefs’ 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, when one photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stood out from the crowd for the funniest reason.
Kelce followed up his dud of a playoff performance with an awkward postgame interview at the podium but was all smiles while sharing a sweet moment with Swift on the field. Swift was just as happy to be wrapped up in the Chiefs star’s arms, which seemed to calm her nerves from the stressful game.
Someone who wasn’t so happy to be in the situation was Swift’s bodyguard, Drew, who stood slightly off to the side of the loved-up couple with a stern and steely expression. His job, after all, is to look as intimidating as possible, but it still made for a hilarious meme:
There’s no shortage of meme content surrounding America’s Sweethearts, from Kelce carrying Swift on stage during the Eras Tour to Swift whispering into Kelce’s ear in the Chiefs’ last AFC title win, but this one feels like it’ll be a keeper.
Bodyguard Drew certainly seems to reflect how most of the country will feel if the Chiefs win their third consecutive Super Bowl in February and clinch the historic three-peat.