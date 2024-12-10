Mics Pick Up Hilarious Caleb Williams, Fred Warner Exchange After Close Call in 49ers-Bears
Few positives came from the Chicago Bears offensive performance during their lopsided 38–13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In the first half, the Bears punted on each of their drives, earned just one first down, and managed a total of four yards of offense, the fewest since 2000.
The disappointing Bears offense has continued to taint what some expected to be a transcendent rookie season for Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, the 49ers sacked Williams seven times during the game and the 23-year-old is on pace to set the record for most times sacked in a single season.
Williams has been the recipient of some of the blame for all the sacks he's taken. While his escapability and off-schedule playmaking ability helped him win the Heisman Trophy at USC, running away from NFL pass rushes has proven more difficult for the rookie.
On one of the sacks Williams took during Sunday's game, he nearly escaped but ultimately tripped from the pressure he faced trying to get out of the pocket. The fall almost took a dangerous turn when 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner came sprinting toward Williams. Warner managed to slow down as he put his hands on Williams, avoiding what could have been an egregious hit after the play was over.
Warner helped Williams get up and mics heard him asking, "you good?"
Williams replied, "Yeah I thought you were about to kill me!"
Williams's mobility did prove successful on one occasion when he put a spin move on Warner, who is typically one of the best tacklers in the NFL. Williams spun past Warner before sliding down shortly after.
The move impressed Warner, who was heard saying on mics, "ooh, that was good. I like that."
Warner followed up with Williams on the spin after the game. "Tried to hit that spin move on me, huh?"
"I tried to," Williams said with a laugh.
The loss marked the Bears' seventh straight and dropped the team to 4-9 on the season. Chicago will face the Minnesota Vikings next on Monday Night Football.